  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
About the complex

Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers have been carefully planned and designed in every detail, combining modern urban design and exemplary functionality, to create the perfect apartment, exactly as you dreamed. Planned delivery: June 2030 • Full bank guarantee • Method of settlement: • 20% on signature • 80% four months prior to key delivery • Box indexing: 3% per year cumulative, supported by the promoter A strategic location In the heart of Israel, near the main roads, the U Towers mark the new entrance door to Bat Yam. The project is located in the renovated Ramat HaNasi district, just a few minutes walk from Yoseftal Train Station and light tram. This growing sector combines modernity, quality of life and accessibility. You will enjoy: • Fast access to Tel Aviv and the Ayalon motorway • Green parks and direct proximity to the sea • A shopping centre, cafes and restaurants under your residence • Schools, cultural institutions and a modern residential clubhouse The concept: a perfect balance The Tours U project combines harmoniously residential, commerce and education. Two commercial floors will house shops, cafes and nearby services, creating a fluid and lively urban experience. A few steps away, a large shopping centre and leisure areas offer an ideal living environment for the whole family. The clubhouse has been specially designed for the comfort and well-being of residents, while the surrounding schools, parks and cultural institutions provide a practical and inspiring daily life. Because children always come first, everything is thought out for your family. Typology of apartments • 3 rooms: 82 m2 + 8 m2 balcony • 4 rooms : 105 m2 + 15 m2 balcony • 5 rooms: 127 m2 + 15 m2 balcony Each apartment is sold with parking

Bat Yam, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$758,670
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$316,008
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Bright and fully renovated apartment on Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks! Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators. 5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of Soukka terraces – 423 m2 in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
