Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon
A new exceptional address, between city and nature
Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders.
Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the preserved nature of the Iris reserve.
The project
• 4 modern and elegant towers
• Apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms, as well as high-end penthouses
• Large terraces and refined services
• Private parking for each apartment
• Design entrance hall and residential club in each building
Project characteristics
• Double height lobby, decorated by an interior architect
• Three lifts including a chabbatic
• Open view from the first floors
• Bank guarantee: Mizrahi Tefahot
• Start of work: March 2025
• Expected delivery: September 2028
• Funding possibilities: 20% on signature, 80% on key delivery
• High standing services
Characteristics of apartments
• Modern 80x80 tile in all rooms
• Central air conditioning
• Design bathroom furniture
• High-end mixer valve
• Quality internal doors
• Customizable kitchen
• Electric stores throughout the apartment (except Mamad)
Typologies available
• 3 rooms – 79 m2 + 9.5 m2 terrace
• 4 rooms – 96 m2 + 12 m2 terrace
• 5 rooms – 121 m2 + 15 m2 terrace
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
