Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark

Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark

Bat Yam, Israel
$924,825
2
ID: 34877
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Mishol Ajel

About the complex

Superb 5 rooms (16 apartments for sale!!) from 110 m2 to 130 m2 optimized (from 2.550.000 to 3.000.000 NIS) in the project Nof Hapark, project TAMA 38-1, 7 minutes walk from the sea and 4 minutes from the tram. 4 bedrooms including a Mamad, with 2 bathrooms, a large living room, view of the park and the sea, + Parking less than 22,000 shekels per m2 !!! Excellent investment not to be missed

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,07M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from $463,980
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$463,980
Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $4,67M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from $1,19M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $6,90M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
