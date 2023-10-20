  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34124
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Mutsafi, 6

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace of 10m2 3 rooms 85m2 with terrace 10m2 3,5 rooms 86m2 with terrace 10m2 With cellar and parking Price from 3.400.000sh Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments 4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 terrace with cellar and 2parkings Price from 4.100.00sh 5 rooms 120m2 with terrace of 11m2 Prices per floor , from 4.857.000sh with cellar and 2 parking spaces 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 terrace Price 6.200.000sh Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful terrace of 133m2, possibility of swimming pool 6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool Price 12,000,000 sh Method of payment :2 20%-80% 15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times Note: prices may be subject to change (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% H.taxes) For more information or to arrange a visit,

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$485,925
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,65M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
Rare: Residence "Dimri" in the City, Ashdod, apartment 5 rooms with parking, air conditioning. Two elevators including one of the Shabbat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Magnifi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications