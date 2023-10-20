  1. Realting.com
  A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya

A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya

Netanya, Israel
$771,210
ID: 34448
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Yehuda HaNasi, 24

About the complex

Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. Unit included in new post-TAMA units (modern benefits). Soccah balcony of 12 m2, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets. Private parking, elevator, garbage, Arnona 1,100 Area appreciated for its family setting, shops, synagogues, schools and transport. Price charged: 2,460,000.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
