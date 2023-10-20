  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte

Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte

Tel-Aviv, Israel

from

$2,40M

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,40M
13
ID: 34436
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin

About the complex

Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 rooms 78m2 + 14m2 from 4.915,000NIS * Penthouses 5 rooms 89m2 + 55m2 from 7.670.000NIS * One penthouse 2 rooms 48m2 + 17m2 3.653.000 (supplement per floor: 50,000NIS) Issue end 2028 Bank guarantees

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Other complexes
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Very nice apartment of 4 rooms located in the "Le Park" neighborhood. View of the park. This new neighborhood has all the advantages: schools, park, shopping center... very large terrace of 28 m2 . sea view. 2 bathrooms. 1 parking lot 4 elevators
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications