  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble

Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
10
ID: 34874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaNeviim, 31

About the complex

Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living there. 3 rooms, 70 m2, 3rd floor with elevator, balcony of 10 m2. Parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
In the heart of Bait Vagan, the new phase of Holyland complex is finally available, with a wide selection of apartments from 3 rooms to the penthouse and ground floor
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications