  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Toit prive

Residential quarter Toit prive

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34873
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$405,983
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,07M
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,36M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Apartment of 3 rooms with mamad . Ramat Aviv in the new neighborhood of lamed haradach . Glassed bays in angle a lot of light.. Close to the new beach promenade and beaches. Excellent investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Show all Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications