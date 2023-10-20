  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret

$5,64M
15
ID: 34063
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 8 Nisim Aloni St.

About the complex

This luxurious property in the prestigious Yoo Towers of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional life experience thanks to its sophisticated design and privileged location. Created by the famous architect Orly Shrem, the apartment extends over 313 m2 on a high floor of the iconic building designed by Philippe Starck, with two balconies of 12 m2 each. Merging two apartments in one, the space enjoys high ceilings and stunning views of the city and the sea. The fully furnished apartment includes a spacious double-height living room, a sumptuous master suite with private balcony and wet sauna, an additional bedroom currently used as an office, a secure interior room (Mamad) transformed into a dressing room, as well as a design kitchen equipped with high-end appliances from the best world brands. Residents of the Yoo Towers enjoy exclusive amenities such as a business lounge, a luxurious spa with a fully equipped gym, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, 24-hour security and impeccably maintained outdoor areas. This property offers a perfect blend of elegance, functionality and comfort for those looking for an extraordinary lifestyle. Parking : 3 Please contact us for more details and to arrange a visit to this apartment.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications