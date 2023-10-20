  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
;
4
ID: 34478
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Moshe Wilensky

About the complex

RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 6 rooms 156m2 + 12m2 terrace floor 5 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Planned delivery : Early 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

