  Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan

Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan

Givat Shmuel, Israel
$806,949
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givat Shmuel
  • Address
    Lipa Krepel

About the complex

Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. 50m2+15m2 terrace Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating rental investment. Differentiating advantages: ✔ Sports hall ✔ Pilates Studio ✔ Gaming Room ✔ Rooftop with Jacuzzi ✔ Dynamic urban environment Why invest here? • 2–3 pieces typology = most sought after product Strategic location in the Israeli economic basin Modern residence with services = long term valuation A real estate asset balanced between rental yield and surplus-value potential. Rate grid and simulations on request

Location on the map

Givat Shmuel, Israel
