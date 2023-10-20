Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,38M
6
ID: 34670
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a developing Tel Aviv district. Details of the property Interior area: 116 m2 Outdoor spaces: two balconies totalling 14 m2 Total number of pieces : 4 Floor: 3rd with elevator Chambers: 3 Bathrooms : 2 Secured room (Mamad) Private parking Private storage compartment/space Multiple exhibitions offering excellent natural brightness Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications