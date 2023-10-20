  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,07M
;
6
ID: 34863
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yehuda, 22

About the complex

Français Français
Complex in the heart of Baka, Yehuda Street. Duplex 5 rooms 126 m2 + 3 rooms 68 m2 + studio/office 24 m2 Spacious balconies, parking, air conditioning, 3 air directions

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Proche Baka. Penthouse 206m2 +50m2 terrace, gym, cave, asc-chabbat,parking. 9500000 sh. Livraison 3 ans
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods! ✅ 4 pieces well arranged ✅ High floor with open and soothing view ✅ New,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
