Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
ID: 34823
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking. Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot. environment 3650000 Shekels

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
