Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,10M
9
ID: 34195
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Atzmon, 15

About the complex

This charming apartment located in the heart of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional opportunity for both investors and those looking for a private residence. Ideally located just five minutes walk from the beach, it is located between the enchanting Neve Tzedek district and the lively Nahalat Binyamin area, thus offering a perfect blend of tranquillity and dynamic urban life. With an area of about 63 m2, the apartment also has a nice balcony of 6 square meters, ideal to relax or enjoy the views of the city. Originally designed with three rooms, it has been carefully redesigned in two, creating an open and bright space. The property includes a lounge bathed in light, a spacious master bedroom with a dedicated work space and an ensuite bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, as well as a separate toilet room. This unique property combines comfort, style and unbeatable location, making a rare pearl in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods. Don't miss this amazing real estate opportunity!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$927,647
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a …
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,14M
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating ren…
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications