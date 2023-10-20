  1. Realting.com
  Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,22M
ID: 34147
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaHida, 21

About the complex

New 3 room apartment 112m2 - Bayit Vegan, Jerusalem Third floor, new building Terrace 8m2 soucca Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, doud shemech, Armored door, elevator, parking Price: 3,900,000sh (agency committee 2% excluding taxes) For more information, photos or to arrange a visit, call us immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,43M
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprisin…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine inclu…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
