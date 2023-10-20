  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee

Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,19M
10
ID: 34460
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Rishonim, 10

About the complex

Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a modern and warm atmosphere, as well as an ideal exposure with unobstructed views. The lower level includes an open living room with windows, terrace of 4 m2, integrated kitchen, MAMAD and guest toilet. Upstairs, a loft-style gallery room, a private jacuzzi, additional toilet and a terrace of 8 m2 with stunning sea views. Recently renovated, the property stands out for its volume optimization, calmness, privacy and premium location, ideal for main residence, foot-to-earth or investment. Price charged: 7,000,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications