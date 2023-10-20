Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks!
Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators.
5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of Soukka terraces – 423 m2 in total, with an open and green panoramic view of Jerusalem.
Immense living room with modern american kitchen, marble throughout the apartment, real parquet in the rooms.
Spacious 25m2+ master suite, with dressing room, bathroom and private terrace with view.
4 exhibitions, Mamad, central air conditioning...
3 parking spaces and 2 cellars.
A rare good for connoisseurs who know how to project and see away!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
