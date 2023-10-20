  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
;
8
ID: 34661
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Michael Avi Yona, 32

About the complex

Français Français
Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks! Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators. 5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of Soukka terraces – 423 m2 in total, with an open and green panoramic view of Jerusalem. Immense living room with modern american kitchen, marble throughout the apartment, real parquet in the rooms. Spacious 25m2+ master suite, with dressing room, bathroom and private terrace with view. 4 exhibitions, Mamad, central air conditioning... 3 parking spaces and 2 cellars. A rare good for connoisseurs who know how to project and see away!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

You are viewing
Jerusalem, Israel
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: • Living area : 83 m2 • Balcony: 5 m2 • Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room • Spaciou…
Agency
Real estate Israel
from
$984,390
We are delighted to present your future apartment, located in the brand new Shimon Peres neighborhood in Ashdod. Special offers & payment conditions : 4 room apartments Area: 122 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 140 000 Apartments 5 rooms Surface: 131 m2 living space + 14 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
from
$1,65M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications