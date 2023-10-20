Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized!
Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought after neighbourhood.
The apartment includes a bright living room with balcony, a comfortable bedroom, an open kitchen and a bathroom. The building is equipped with an elevator.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
