  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$940,500
7
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought after neighbourhood. The apartment includes a bright living room with balcony, a comfortable bedroom, an open kitchen and a bathroom. The building is equipped with an elevator.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,10M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $2,25M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from $1,72M
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from $4,36M
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from $717,915
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$717,915
• • Solar water heating + gas Central air conditioning with independent control in rooms Water and gas • North-East / South-West exhibition (excellent natural ventilation) Large tank sink in the kitchen Expenses: • -Vaad habayit: 250 - / month
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from $752,400
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Apartment with a very spacious, very clear and completely unobstructed view Situe has two steps from the kikar and the beach Excellent apartment for housing or investment
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from $1,55M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
