  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34379
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Beeri, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located at 9 Barry Street, in a new building of standing. Beautiful 3 room apartment of 85 m2 with balcony of 12 m2. Second floor, back. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two elevators. Cadastral parking space and cellar.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$739,860
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$689,700
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
In the heart of the sought after district of Rasco in Jerusalem, discover this beautiful apartment of 67 m2, located on the 1st floor of a building completely renovated after TAMA with elevator of Shabbat. The bright living room with semi-separated kitchen opens directly onto a beautiful fen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications