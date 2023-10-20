  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
9
ID: 34399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Herzog, 49

About the complex

New on the market! For sale exclusively at 49 Herzog Street, near the charming Rehavia district, opposite the prestigious Nayot district, on the future tramway. In a Tama 38 project of the well-known company Yated, with design entrance hall and elevators, offering complete accessibility to the apartment. Spacious apartment of 4 rooms, 97 m2 registered to the cadastre (Tabou), with in addition a large terrace of 12 m2. Apartment tastefully renovated, upscale kitchen very improved, 3 orientations, absolute quiet throughout the apartment, secure room (Mamad), air conditioning, many parking spaces in the street. Close to the spacious Botanical Garden and the high demand shtibleh of Katamon Hayeshana. Notice to serious and reactive purchasers...

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$884,070
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
