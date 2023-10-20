  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine

A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
;
5
ID: 34484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herzl, 99

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor with elevator • Apartment renovated very bright • Quiet, giving to the back of the building • Functional and pleasant plan The Florentine district is one of the most dynamic of Tel Aviv, popular with young people, artists and investors, offering a strong rental demand and an authentic living environment. PRICE 2.580.000NIS

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$869,022
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues
Raanana, Israel
from
$987,525
Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$564,300
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$705,375
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Bel building with stone, wood and plants, - stage 4/6, - Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
