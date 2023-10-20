  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel

Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34832
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
apartment 5 rooms in the courtyard of barnea Unmistakable master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, teen room with bathroom very spacious, bright

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 pieces renove apres tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
You are viewing
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,39M
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications