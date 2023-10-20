  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee

Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yosef Eliyahu, 5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on sale exclusively In the heart of the city, quiet and charming street close to the theatres 12 Yosef Eliyahu Street Apartment of 111 m2, 1st floor with elevator To be completely renovated Triple exposure (East, West and South) Surrounded by greenery

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$884,070
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Agamim district a beautiful Pentaous 5 pieces with great Terasse
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications