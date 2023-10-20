  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 34107
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast elevators including one of shabat The apartments: Armoured entrance door design Interior door "Pandoor" Ground 1 metre by 1 metre Terrace in Teck Kitchen fitted with furniture and marble Electric roller shutters throughout the apartment Closed circuit video intercom Solar or electric hot water

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement
Haifa, Israel
from
$374,633
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning view of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad turns into a dressing room. living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications