  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
5
ID: 34810
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
villa in barnea 5 rooms with a basement habitable plot 420 m2

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
You are viewing
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
