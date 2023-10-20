Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture.
Architecture and design
Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior architects, the project is distinguished by a refined design, high-end common spaces, a landscape by Gil Dershman and an ecological level of 5281 – 3 stars.
Residents will enjoy an exclusive club, a gym, playgrounds, underground parking with electric terminals and luxurious entrance halls.
Apartments and finishes
The apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms and penthouses, are equipped with:
• Intelligent home automation system and VRF air conditioning
• High-end kitchen with quartz worktop
• Electric shutters, design doors and porcelain stoneware floors
• Refined bathrooms with premium taps and non-slip finishes
• Preparation for home cinema and electric charging station
Prices
• 2 rooms from 2.290.000NIS (example for floor 14 west exposure sea view)
• 3 rooms from 2.700.000NIS (example for floor 13 with cellar)
• 4 pieces from 3.450.000NIS
• 5 rooms from 3.680.000NIS (example for floor 3 with parking and cellar)
• 4 rooms from 3.700.000NIS (floor 1, apartment with possibility of soccah)
• Penthouse 5 rooms 92.5M2 + 2 terraces from 92.5M2 and 50.5M2 to 8.200.000NIS
Progress and conditions
• Permits obtained, work in progress (support and excavation phase)
• Banker: Bank Hapoalim
• Planned delivery: 30 April 2029
• Favourable payment methods: no interest or indexation
(20% on signature, 30% on promoter loan, 45% on delivery, 5% on key delivery)
• Tidhar manufacturer warranty – 10 years
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return