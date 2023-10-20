Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BAT YAM
About the project
Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience.
Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality.
The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes.
Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail.
An ideal living environment
Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life.
The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas.
Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
