  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$790,020
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34099
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$790,020
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$376,200
APPARTEMENT 3 PIECES QUARTIEN EIN SARA PROCHE CANYON ET MER BEAU POTENTIEL
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Show all Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,850
In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street in a standing building with a spacious lobby, very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 located on the 2nd floor with 10 m2 terrace, quiet apartment. , Very well arranged. .1 parking space and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications