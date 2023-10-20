  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent

Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent

Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
;
10
ID: 34768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

About the complex

Français Français
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction without indexation ????New Program 15% signature 85% before key delivery!!! In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new residential project in commercialization. A housing complex, distributed over four plots in a harmonious and green environment. The project offers apartments in a wide range of configurations: 3, 4 and 5 room apartments, ground floor, as well as sumptuous penthouses, some with private swimming pool. private cellar for each accommodation, bicycles and strollers, and common spaces designed to promote community life. 3 pcs from 1.260.000 nis !!! 4 pcs from 1.460.00 nis 5 pcs from 1.630.000 nis

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

