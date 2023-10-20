Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot
payment conditions without precedent
3 years of construction
without indexation
????New Program
15% signature
85% before key delivery!!!
In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle
Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new residential project in commercialization.
A housing complex, distributed over four plots in a harmonious and green environment.
The project offers apartments in a wide range of configurations:
3, 4 and 5 room apartments, ground floor, as well as sumptuous penthouses, some with private swimming pool.
private cellar for each accommodation, bicycles and strollers, and common spaces designed to promote community life.
3 pcs from 1.260.000 nis !!!
4 pcs from 1.460.00 nis
5 pcs from 1.630.000 nis
Location on the map
Netivot, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
