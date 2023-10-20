  1. Realting.com
Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport

Netanya, Israel
$2,665
2
ID: 34531
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Nitsa, 14

About the complex

MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET PLEINE VUE MER. DEUX AUTRES CHAMBRES DONT UN MAMAD. UNE 2E SALLE DE BAIN. GRAND SEJOUR ET CUISINE EQUIPEE. LOUE MEUBLE.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
