  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer

Ashkelon, Israel
$1,82M
20
ID: 34780
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

New Exclusive A house in Barna on Zvi Segal Street Land of approximately 550 square meters Built about 320 square meters with rental housing of approximately 106 square meters 4 bedrooms on the top floor and basement another room does not include accommodation. The perfect location above other villas and very quiet. A cocooning pool. A little on the house: open spaces "Hopen Spice", fully equipped American kitchen and another small kitchen, large rooms For coordination: Dan: 054.623.33.43 Nathaniel: 052.353.01.45

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
New on the market! For sale exclusively at 49 Herzog Street, near the charming Rehavia district, opposite the prestigious Nayot district, on the future tramway. In a Tama 38 project of the well-known company Yated, with design entrance hall and elevators, offering complete accessibility to …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications