Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne

  Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,33M
7
ID: 34446
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin

About the complex

Nahalat Binyamin Street, in the centre of Tel Aviv, on the pedestrian and artistic side. District between Carmel Market, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild, walking from the beach. Classified and restored building, Apartment 3 rooms of about 60 m2 + balcony 4 m2. 1st floor (equivalent 2nd), high ceilings, neat design, elevator. Mamad on every floor, Resident night parking (17:00-10:00). Price charged: NIS 4,250,000. Ideal main residence or premium foot-to-earth in Tel-Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
