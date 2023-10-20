  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2

Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
9
ID: 34141
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment 3 rooms, 71 m2, completely renovated – Located in a strategic location between King George and Bezall streets, at the meeting point of Rehavia and Nahlaot neighborhoods, and a short walk from Mahane Yehuda Market. Terrace of 7 m2, on the 4th floor with elevator. Very bright apartment including a parental suite. New and equipped kitchen: almost everything is integrated (including refrigerator), many closets and 2 sinks. : new integrated wall cabinets in the living room, bedrooms and hallway. Electric shutters and armored door price: 3800000sh

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

