  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl

Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 34400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    George HaMelekh, 50

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
✨ Apartment 4 rooms new – 97 m2 ???? Terrace of 10 m2 ?????️ Fully furnished – high-end services ?????️ Parental suite ???? 2nd floor with elevator ???? Private parking ???? Immediate Entry

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,630
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$815,100
You are viewing
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 b…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Nahariya, Israel
from
$579,975
Located in the new Shimon Peres district of Nahariya, this spacious 4-room apartment of approximately 120 m2 offers a bright living room with balcony with open view. Close to the Arena shopping centre, train station and green areas
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications