  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34878
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – Superb 3-room apartment in the south of Bat Yam Ideal location in the south of Bat Yam, in a recently renovated building. Fully refurbished apartment, perfect for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the apartment : • 3 modern rooms • 80 m2 of interior • 8 m2 balcony in front • Parking space included • Located on the 2nd floor of a renovated building Nearby amenities: • Supermarkets and local shops • Local restaurants, cafes and bakeries • Parks and green areas • Schools and essential services • Easy access to public transport • Living and friendly neighbourhood

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Show all Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$658,350
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2, - On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator, - A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny terrace of about 12 m2, - A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room, - A …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Show all Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Terrasse soucca
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
4 room apartment very spacious in the area of agamim avrc terrace soucca
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications