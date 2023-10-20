Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale – Superb 3-room apartment in the south of Bat Yam
Ideal location in the south of Bat Yam, in a recently renovated building. Fully refurbished apartment, perfect for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly.
Characteristics of the apartment :
• 3 modern rooms
• 80 m2 of interior
• 8 m2 balcony in front
• Parking space included
• Located on the 2nd floor of a renovated building
Nearby amenities:
• Supermarkets and local shops
• Local restaurants, cafes and bakeries
• Parks and green areas
• Schools and essential services
• Easy access to public transport
• Living and friendly neighbourhood
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return