  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine

Ashdod, Israel
$2,51M
17
ID: 34718
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Piteda

About the complex

Independent villa for sale in Ashdod On a plot of 315m2 , villa of 265m2 living space left on a living room and kitchen on the ground floor , the bedrooms and bathrooms on the floor, as well as a furnished basement overlooking a courtyard. Very beautiful exteriors complete this property with a swimming pool

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

