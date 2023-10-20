  1. Realting.com
  Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord

Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,11M
7
ID: 34627
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 312 The Great Synagogue of North Tel Aviv

About the complex

Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious living room, kitchen, guest toilet and huge front terrace of 20 m2 Lower level: Comfortable parental suite Secure room (Mamad) + extra room Bathroom with toilet Ideal extra space for an office or a family room Price : 6,720,000 ILS Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
