  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
;
11
ID: 34669
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

Français Français
EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ???? Shenkin, close to the Carmel market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living room with open kitchen • 3 bedrooms (parental suite with private balcony) • Upper floor with terrace of 40 m2, outdoor kitchen and BBQ area • Cave / storage Sales price: NIS 9,890,000 Vaad Bayit : 900 NIS Arnona: 1,800 NIS (bimonthly) Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence No. 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,47M
Beautiful apartment in a new building, 5 rooms transformed in 4, at "Youd Alef" rue Kineret. Unobstructed, sunny sea view, high-quality amenities. Not serious
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Real estate Israel
