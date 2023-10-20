  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Gan Yavne
  4. Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne

Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne

Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 34715
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • Village
    Gan Yavne

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Prestigious villa for sale in Gan Yavne On a plot of 500 m2, villa with swimming pool 8 meters by 4 meters. On the ground floor living room kitchen and mamad and on the 1st floor 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a terrace Exceptional villa a few minutes from Ashdod, not serious abstain Please

Location on the map

Gan Yavne, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$623,865
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A duplex of about 150 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces! - On the 5th and 6th floors, - Nice kitchen, equipped with numerous storage and dining area, - Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 6 m2, - 2 large…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications