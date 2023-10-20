  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare

Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nisim Aloni, 10 zmrt G

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 Decorated with refinement by an interior architect, each detail has been designed to combine elegance, comfort and modernity. Large building : • 24/7 guard • Swimming pool • Sports room 4 parking spaces 2 cellars A rare property on the market, intended for a clientele seeking prestige, space and an exceptional location in Tel Aviv. English

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,36M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$511,005
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$893,475
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
MAGNIFIQUE 3 PIECES EN COURS DE CONSTRUCTION DANS UN IMMEUBLE ENTIEREMENT NEUF DANS LE QUARTIER TRES PRISE DE BASEL A TEL AVIV. PRESTATIONS DE HAUT STANDING. HAUTS PLAFONDS DE 2.9M; LIVRAISON DANS 5 MOIS, VENDU AVEC UNE CAVE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathroo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, Another room with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications