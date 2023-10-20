Residential quarter Appartement immense

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – Exceptional apartment in City, Ashdod ????
Discover this unique 5 rooms of 183 m2, on the 2 floors, offering rare volumes and absolute comfort.
✨ Highlights of the apartment:
• Generous area of 183 m2 on two levels
• Open and pleasant view
• Two master bedrooms with separate bathroom – like an independent apartment
• Private cellar
• Dedicated parking
• Large and bright spaces
• Very well maintained building in the heart of a central and sought after neighbourhood
????? Premium Location:
Located in the center of Ashdod (City), close to shops, services, transport and schools.
???? Ideal for a large family looking for space, comfort and strategic location, or as an exceptional property with heritage value.
Ashkelon, Israel
