  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Appartement immense

Residential quarter Appartement immense

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
10
ID: 34698
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Exceptional apartment in City, Ashdod ???? Discover this unique 5 rooms of 183 m2, on the 2 floors, offering rare volumes and absolute comfort. ✨ Highlights of the apartment: • Generous area of 183 m2 on two levels • Open and pleasant view • Two master bedrooms with separate bathroom – like an independent apartment • Private cellar • Dedicated parking • Large and bright spaces • Very well maintained building in the heart of a central and sought after neighbourhood ????? Premium Location: Located in the center of Ashdod (City), close to shops, services, transport and schools. ???? Ideal for a large family looking for space, comfort and strategic location, or as an exceptional property with heritage value.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications