  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Baka ramat baka

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,850
10/03/2026
$1,818
9
ID: 34039
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Walter Avales, 8

About the complex

In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street in a standing building with a spacious lobby, very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 located on the 2nd floor with 10 m2 terrace, quiet apartment. , Very well arranged. .1 parking space and 1 cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
