  Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam

Hadera, Israel
$874,665
8
ID: 34492
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Français Français
BZH New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2, - A vast living space open on a magnificent terrace of 16 m2, - A beautiful spacious kitchen, - A master suite with sea view and a private bathroom, - On the 19th floor out of 25, - 3 children's rooms including a secure room, - Shabbat ascensor, - Private cellar, - Two parking spaces! The building benefits from 3 lifts including 1 from Shabbat, a gym, a garbage vacuum on the floor, a reception room available for residents. Close to a large park, new shops close to the neighborhood and exit to motorway 2. About 5 minutes walk from the sea! An excellent opportunity! Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Residential quarter Superbe studio pres du shuk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$749,265
8 Carmel Street (one minute from the sea) New and exclusive Studio of about 50 m2 (separate living and room) Facing and charming! Bright and functional 2nd and a half floor (without elevator) East-West orientation
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South …
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
