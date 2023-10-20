  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,60M
ID: 34486
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, 37

About the complex

Français Français
Located on Frishman Street, a minute's walk from the sea, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The very sought after street offers immediate access to beaches, cafes, restaurants and prestigious hotels, while remaining pleasant to live. In a renovated building with a miklat, the 3-room apartment develops a generous surface of 95 m2. Located on the 6th floor with elevator, it enjoys three orientations north, west and south, ensuring a beautiful brightness. An indoor terrace offers a partial sea view. A rare property, ideal for main residence, foot-to-earth or heritage investment.

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$904,134
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$962,445
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,60M
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod On a plot of 315m2 , villa of 265m2 living space left on a living room and kitchen on the ground floor , the bedrooms and bathrooms on the floor, as well as a furnished basement overlooking a courtyard. Very beautiful exteriors complete this property with…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers an apartment full of good vibes in Hadera city centre, Harav Ovadia Yossef Street, a bright apartment at an exceptional price! Characteristics: ⭐ Apartment 4 rooms, about 100 m2, ⭐ Large living room with a dedicated dining area, ⭐ Sun terrace, ⭐…
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
