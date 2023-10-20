Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
A new 4 rooms with rare volumes – Borohov Street, Raanana
An apartment that is distinguished by what is almost no longer found:
very large interior volumes and a terrace of 13 m2 to extend the living room daily.
Located on the 4th floor of a building renovated two years ago, the apartment is completely new and available immediately.
The spacious living room and generous parental suite offer a real sense of space and comfort from the entrance.
Borohov Street, central and sought after, allows a lifestyle on foot: shops, schools and services in the immediate vicinity.
✔️ New apartment
✔️ Renovated building
✔️ Terrace 13 m2
✔️ Exceptional volumes
✔️ Secure robotic parking
A good for buyers who prefer space, centrality and quality of life, more than sight.
To visit.
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return