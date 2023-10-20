  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition

Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
5
ID: 34655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Français Français
For Sale – Apartment 3 rooms ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition ????? Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv–Jaffa Price: 4,480,000 Located in a new and highly sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional calm, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Main features: • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 60 m2 • Balcony • 1st floor on 5 with elevator • Mamad (safe room) • Balcony rear sunny, quiet and intimate • Bright apartment with smart distribution, state as new • Registered parking at the Tabu – mechanical parking system ????? Premium Location: Within walking distance of the beach, cafes, commercial areas, cultural centres and public transport. Currently rented: 10,000 per month Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT Licence No. 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$405,983
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Netivot, Israel
from
$423,225
Residential quarter Superbe 163 m2 a vendre tour gan hair sur ben gurion et pres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,45M
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence. Main characteristics • Interior area: 140 m2 • Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters from the sea. Characteristics: • Area: 80 m2 + balcony of 5 m2 • Floor: 2nd with lift • Arrangement: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms • Parking: 2 places Quiet street near the Royal Beach Hotel A unique blend…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications