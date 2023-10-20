Residential quarter Bel appartement

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Superb 4-room apartment in Rova Misrad Hahouts. Ideally located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, this magnificent 111 m2 apartment offers an exceptional living environment, combining modern comfort and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious bright living room with direct access to a balcony of 12 m2, Unobstructed view and double exposure for natural brightness all day long, Elevator of Shabbat, Private cellar, 2 parking spaces included. Sale price: 5,537,000 Current rent: 9.600
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return