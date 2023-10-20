  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Bel appartement

Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
10
ID: 34887
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yosef Burg

About the complex

Superb 4-room apartment in Rova Misrad Hahouts. Ideally located in one of the most popular areas of Jerusalem, this magnificent 111 m2 apartment offers an exceptional living environment, combining modern comfort and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious bright living room with direct access to a balcony of 12 m2, Unobstructed view and double exposure for natural brightness all day long, Elevator of Shabbat, Private cellar, 2 parking spaces included. Sale price: 5,537,000 Current rent: 9.600

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet tour prenium
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces barnea proche commerces et la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$517,275
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Apartment 3 rooms, 71 m2, completely renovated – Located in a strategic location between King George and Bezall streets, at the meeting point of Rehavia and Nahlaot neighborhoods, and a short walk from Mahane Yehuda Market. Terrace of 7 m2, on the 4th floor with elevator. Very bright apartme…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
MAGNIFIQUE 4 PIECES VUE MER RUE NITSA A NETANYA. UNE MASTER BED ROOM AVEC SALLE DE BAIN ET PLEINE VUE MER. DEUX AUTRES CHAMBRES DONT UN MAMAD. UNE 2E SALLE DE BAIN. GRAND SEJOUR ET CUISINE EQUIPEE. LOUE MEUBLE
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications