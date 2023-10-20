  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen

Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
;
9
ID: 34845
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

For sale in Arnona Apartment 3 rooms - Rue HaShofet Haim Cohen Approx. 80 m2, 8th floor, balcony 6 m2, bright, open view. Parking and cellar. Quiet and sought after neighborhood.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

