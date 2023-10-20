  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat HaSharon
  Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement

Residential quarter Opportunite a hertzilya investissement

Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$924,825
;
7
ID: 34194
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat HaSharon

About the complex

Today an apartment of 3.5 rooms located on the 1st floor. In 4 to 5 years the building will be destroyed and rebuilt you will benefit from 30 m2 additional .d a floor more elevated from a terrace of 12 m2 of a parking and a cellar. a real opportunity of added value.

Location on the map

Ramat HaSharon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

