  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee

Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
8
ID: 34735
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

Français Français
in the city district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna garden groundcore by interior architect 5 pieces, sea view, private swimming pool exceptional

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
